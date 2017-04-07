Chip and Joanna Gaines latest news: Couple creates a home for 'Fixer Upper' producer; spin-off set to air on April 14

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Fixer Upper" ended in season 4 with Chip and Joanna Gaines creating a home for the producer of the series. Meanwhile, a spin-off of "Fixer Upper" is already in the works, and it will be titled "Behind the Design."

The last episode of the fourth and final season of "Fixer Upper" had already aired on HGTV, which featured the Gaines couple working on a house for the show's producer, Michael Matsumoto.

The episode titled "The Colossal Crawford Reno" saw Chip and Joana work on a 100-year-old shack in the town of Crawford, Texas, Realtor confirmed.

It was Chip who found the house for the Matsumotos, but it was Joana who saw the potential of what they could do with the remnants of the shack that is at the brink of collapsing. An important rule that the Gaines applied, in this case, is to save everything.

Chip and Joana saved all the material they can get from the shack before renovating the whole place, and it earned them supplies that they eventually used for the ceilings in different parts of the house.

Advertisement

Another lesson that was highlighted in the episode was to change plans as early as possible. The Matsumotos revealed at that they were pregnant with twins, which is the reason behind them asking to get an additional room while construction was on-going. Luckily, the foundation of their new house was not yet placed, which made adjustments easier to create.

Although "Fixer Upper" has ended, the couple announced on Instagram that they will be having a new show called "Behind the Design." According to Joanna's caption, "The show focuses on each project, and you get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and design elements we get to incorporate."

The HGTV website also confirms that the show will feature "design strategies and behind-the-scenes looks" of the couple's projects from their reality show.

"Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" is slated to premiere on Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m. EDT on HGTV.