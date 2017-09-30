Chip and Joanna Gaines announce departure from HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'

A promotional photo for "Fixer Upper," featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines. Facebook/HGTV

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced that they are ending their hit HGTV series after the fifth — and now final — season.

On Sept, 26, the two announced on their blog that season 5 of "Fixer Upper" will be the show's last.

"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," the blog post read. "Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. "How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

The couple started with small-town construction projects in Waco, Texas before they steadily progressed to decorating for celebrities. The two have also become international celebrities along the way.

Although the couple will surely miss being on "Fixer Upper," they still have a lot of projects ahead of them.

In addition to the successful TV show, Chip and Joanna also have a real estate company as well as paint, rug, wallpaper and furniture lines; a New York Times best-selling book; a quarterly magazine; a luxury vacation rental and an upcoming restaurant.

"We've shed tears — and I mean ugly tears — and then we've laughed," Chip shared with PEOPLE. "[Then] all of a sudden the tears dry up and we get a little giddy."

"Fixer Upper" has been one of the highest-rated shows on HGTV since it premiered in May 2013.

Now that it is ending, the couple will have more time for each other and for their children: 12-year-old Drake, 10-year-old Ella, 9-year-old Duke and 7-year-old Emmie Kay.

Chip also has an upcoming book titled "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff," which will be launched on Oct. 17.

"We're excited about the future," Chip said. "I hope that every new season and situation of life changes me."

Season 5 of "Fixer Upper" will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 28 on HGTV.