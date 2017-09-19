Chip and Joana Gaines news: Married couple of 'Fixer Upper' show denies divorce allegations

Chip and Joana Gaines pose for their Magnolia Market promotional banner photo, happily married despite the divorce rumors. Magnolia Market official website

Fans of the hit television series "Fixer Upper" can now stop holding their breaths, as the show's real-life married couple personally shut down rumors regarding their divorce.

Right after Chip and Joana Gaines' announcement of their new Target product line of household goods, rumors about the couple's divorce started going abuzz. The couple, however, was quick to quell the hearsay with a self-explanatory "no" when asked whether the rumors were true. Chip stated that the fallout regarding the proliferation of the rumor was unbelievably ridiculous and that he did not care about it at all.

Joana then strengthened her husband's statement, saying that while she usually does not handle said rumors well, she really did have no idea as to why it happened. She also reassured fans that the rumors had no ounce of credibility in them.

Long before the rumors even gained traction, Chip took to Twitter to post that the rumored divorce is never going to happen.

Won't ever happen.. you can take that to the bank! #loveOfMyLife https://t.co/tK3kkT6k3e — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) August 5, 2017 Twitter/Chip Gaines

During an interview with Today's show host Jenna Bush Hager, Chip stated that he found the after effects of the rumor hilarious, like when people around abruptly ask about their "divorce." Joanna, on the other hand, was not as cheerful about the issue as her husband, as it mostly left her confused and somewhat irritated.

Regardless, the married couple of 13 years are now focused on their new venture, which is introducing a new product line of modern and affordable household items in collaboration with Magnolia and Target. Their show, "Fixer Upper," is also heading into its fifth season in the couples' hometown of Waco, Texas. Chip stated that this season of their show would strengthen their marriage even more.

Meanwhile, when asked by Entertainment Tonight about what keeps their marriage strong throughout the years, the couple answered that they just genuinely care for each other, and that caring was the secret to their successful marriage.