Children 'neglected' in Brexit discussions

(Photo: Pexels/Norbert Kundrak)

The voices of children and young people are going 'largely unheard' by the nation's leaders as they continue to debate Brexit, The Children's Society has said.

The organisation warned that the perspectives of young people were being 'neglected' by politicians despite the fact that millions stand to be affected by Britain's exit from the EU.

'As final preparations are made for the UK's withdrawal from the EU, it is more important than ever that the Government understands fully how children and young people will be affected by Brexit,' it said.

'As yet, children and young people's voices have been largely unheard, yet it is their future and their rights that will be impacted the most.'

The Children's Society raised particular concerns over the welfare of around 900,000 children in European families that need to apply for 'settled status'.

'As the new Immigration Bill continues its scrutiny through Parliament this week, Government needs to put in place key safeguards for children and families, such as reducing citizenship fees and providing legal aid for all children and families to ensure that no-one is left undocumented and destitute.'

The Children's Society said it wanted to see new legislation ensuring the protection of children's rights after the UK leaves the EU.

'EU law provides a stronger, additional layer of protection for children's rights that does not exist in UK law,' it said.

It added: 'Children and young people were not given a say in the decision to leave the EU, yet the decision will have a profound impact on their lives.

'For this reason, it is more important than ever that the Government listens to their voices as the formal process to leave the EU reaches its final stages.'