'Chicago PD' season 5 plot, cast news: Williamson returns as department auditor

Sophia Bush as Det. Erin Lindsay in 'Chicago PD' Matt Dinerstein/NBC Universal Media, LLC

From major cast changes to returning characters and more, fans can expect a different "Chicago PD" in its upcoming season 5.

Jason Beghe said "It's going to be a very different season," referring to the upcoming season 5. Beghe who plays Hank Voight in the series further revealed to Us Magazine, "We have a new showrunner, new writers, they are still hiring them. Then we will start creating ideas. It's too early to tell [what will happen next]."

Last May, Sophia Bush announced that she would be leaving the show because of personal reasons. Bush has been playing Det. Erin Lindsay for the past four seasons.

In the last season finale, the future of her character was placed at a crossroads. Viewers were left with a cliffhanger, unsure whether Lindsay would accept the FBI job offer in New York. She was last seen standing on a bridge, ignoring her boyfriend, Jay Halstead's call.

Halstead, which is played by Jesse Lee Soffer, was thinking of proposing to Lindsay. Unfortunately, it seems with Bush's departure from the series, their romantic plot will have to be cancelled. Although nothing is certain, some fans speculate that they might try a long-distance relationship.

Creator Matt Olmstead will also be leaving the show, something he revealed last March. He will be replaced by "Law & Order: SVU" executive producer Rick Eid.

Despite the sad news, many fans were delighted to find out that Mykelti Williamson, who plays Lt. Denny Woods, will return to the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eid revealed that "The chief of police and superintendent has designated an independent auditor to oversee the police department and that independent auditor will be Mykelti Williamson."

Another recurring character will come back next season as a regular. Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Det. Hailey Upton, will return next season as a permanent member of the cast.

Jon Seda will also return, following the cancellation of "Chicago Justice." Seda plays Det. Antonio Dawson. He left mid-season during season 4 to be a part of "Chicago Justice."

"Chicago P.D." will return for its fifth season on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.