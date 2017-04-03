'Chicago Med' season 2 episode 19 spoilers, synopsis: Hacker tries to prevent doctors from saving lives
When "Chicago Med" returns with a new episode, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center will embark on a story of camaraderie among medical practitioners. A number of issues will prompt the emergency department to do so.
Technology is supposed to make people's lives better, but, when in the wrong hands, technology can pose a huge threat and even more disasters. As revealed in the promo for episode 19 of "Chicago Med" season 2, titled "Ctrl Alt," the emergency department of the hospital will be fighting a major crisis, technology or the lack thereof. With no access to patient records, failing equipment, and more, the hospital will have to come up with a solution — and fast.
Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and Noah (Roland Buck III) will have to go in blind during an operation. The lack of equipment will force the doctor to make use of his experience in the navy to extract a bullet from a gunshot victim.
A heartless hacker seems to have overridden the hospital's system, hindering them from saving the lives of those in need. The surgeons are pressed for time. They will either have to solve the crisis or come up with a temporary solution or their patients will suffer the consequences.
Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) is completely perplexed about their current predicament. Meanwhile, Robin (Mekia Cox) is growing impatient. With no immediate solution to their problem, the doctor suggests that they give the hacker the ransom that is being demanded. Goodwin, on the other hand, has no plans of doing so just yet.
The stressed hospital administrator will find herself in a series of unfortunate events. On the same day, her ex-husband Bert (Greg Alan Williams) decides to drop by the hospital, along with his new girlfriend (Garcelle Beauvais).
"Chicago Med" airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EDT on NBC.
