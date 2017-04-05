'Chicago Med' season 2 episode 19 spoilers: Hacker targets system; hospital will be in chaos

The hospital staff at the emergency department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center will be in panic in episode 19 of "Chicago Med" season 2.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Ctrl Alt" reveals that the hospital system will be hacked by an unknown person. The staff at the hospital will be in total chaos, as they are dependent on technology to access important information that can save the lives of their patients, such as its equipment and even patient records.

To make the matters worse, the unknown hacker puts everyone in a sticky situation, as he asks for ransom money in exchange of restoring the system.

The promotional preview of episode 19 starts off with the hospital system suddenly turning haywire as the suspect messes up with it. However, the medical staff also have to attend to the emergency needs of their patients. With this, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and Noah (Roland Buck III) have to resort to their own skills in operating the patient who was shot in the leg.

Meanwhile, Robin (Mekia Cox) creates drama and becomes impatient with their situation. She even demands Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) to simply pay the ransom so they can resume their normal operations. Sharon, on the other hand, tells her that "it is not that simple." Will they be able to get to the bottom of this?

As if her problems in the hospital are not enough, Sharon will also deal with her personal problems in the upcoming episode. The summary for episode 19 also reveals that her ex-husband Bert (Gregory Alan Williams) will pay the town a visit. However, he will not be alone as his new girlfriend, portrayed by Garcelle Beauvais, will be with him.

Episode 19 of season 2 airs on Thursday, April 6, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.