'Chicago Justice' season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Stone deals with cybercrime case

The upcoming episode of "Chicago Justice" season 1 will deal with cybercrime and harassment.

The official synopsis for episode 8 titled "Lily's Law" reveals that a female juror involved in the case of Stone (Philip Winchester) will end up dead. Initially, many believe that she was murdered because she had placed a vote of "guilty." However, they will discover later on that the juror committed suicide because she had been harassed on the internet by her former boyfriend. With this, Stone will go after the suspect and charge him with murder.

The promotional preview of the upcoming episode gives an idea that the State Attorney's team of investigators found some footage of the female juror getting into a body of water to drown herself. This gives them proof that she was not killed, but, rather, she committed suicide.

Promotional preview of episode 8 of "Chicago Justice" season 1.

After which, the case is taken to court. There, the investigators present evidence against the suspect, who seem to have sent the victim more than 1,500 harassing text messages. The suspect and his attorney try to ignore the statement. Later on, the suspect looks appalled when Stone declares that he is charging him with murder.

The clip shows Stone very determined to resolve the case and to put the suspect behind bars for the crime he committed. He seems to have some explanation and justification to do to his boss, as the clip also shows him telling Jefferies (Carl Weathers) that the juror's ex-boyfriend was the direct cause of her death.

Judging by the looks of it, it will not be an easy trail for Stone, as the preview also teases that this is his "most controversial case." Will he be able to succeed in defending the female juror and providing her justice in her death?

Episode 8 of season 1 airs on Sunday, April 9, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.