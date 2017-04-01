'Chicago Justice' season 1 episode 7 spoilers: DNA proof complicates murder case

The State Attorney's Office will be dealing with a complicated case in episode 7 of "Chicago Justice" season 1.

The official synopsis for this episode titled "Double Helix" reveals that a pregnant woman will be murdered. To make the matter worse, the killer, described as a woman who is desperate to have a baby, steals the unborn baby from the victim. With this, the State Attorney's team of investigators look into the case. However, the situation becomes complicated when they discover something about the DNA of the killer.

It seems that the DNA of the murderer matches the DNA of her father, a criminal who was already imprisoned in the past. With this, the new killer and his father in prison are using this evidence as a means to get out of jail. Will the investigators find the loophole in the killer's case?

Promotional preview of episode 7 of "Chicago Justice" season 1. YouTube/NBC

In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, Assistant State Attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) recalls the criminal who made his career 10 years ago, after he sentenced him to jail for life. However, the team will have to reopen the prisoner's case because of its peculiar connection to the new murder case.

As Stone explains the evidence they found on the new killer, Assistant State Attorney Anna Valdez (Monica Barbaro) tells him that the criminal he put in jail in the past might be able to walk free. State Attorney Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers) also highlights how serious the case is. With this, Stone has no choice but to get to the bottom of the situation and confront the criminal in prison.

Toward the end of the clip, the lawyer and the criminal come face-to-face. The latter immediately makes a threatening move to strangle Stone and mocks that he misses doing it.

Episode 7 of season 1 airs on Sunday, April 2, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.