'Chicago Fire' season 5 episode 19 spoilers: Casey meets up with an old pal; Severide finds support from unlikely sources
Casey (Jesse Spencer) puts his life at risk to help another fire crew in the upcoming episode of NBC's "Chicago Fire" season 5.
Titled "Carry Their Legacy," the firehouse drama's next episode will see Casey reunite with an old pal. According to the official synopsis, the Firehouse 51 team faces a major problem in the field. When the crew's rig breaks all of a sudden, Casey reunites with his old colleague and friend Jason Kannell (guest star Kamal Angelo Bolden) from Squad 6. Jason helps him out by convincing his squad to leave their posts to give space for Casey's colleagues. Casey and the rest of the group bunk with Jason's crew until the rig issue is fixed.
Elsewhere in the episode, Severide (Taylor Kinney) finds support from unexpected sources, as he attempts to remedy what is going on with Anna (Charlotte Sullivan). Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Brett (Kara Killmer) continue to serve their time in retraining because Boden (Eamonn Walker) ordered them to do it. The two characters later show how they tackle the class in their own unique ways. As Connie (DuShon Monique Brown) gets ready to return from her family engagement, the squad lays bets on how long Marcy (guest star Mia Hulen), her temporary replacement, will last.
In the previous episode titled "Take a Knee," Casey was on the way to the firehouse when he discovered a new crack house. He later found out that a helpless victim was involved, so he went out of his way to close it down. Severide's father, Benny (guest star Treat Williams), came back to Chicago and met Anna for the first time. Brett and Dawson dealt with a new trainee, while Hermann (David Eigenberg) lost his temper when he learned about what happened to his son. Herrmann and his wife learned their son was suspended from school after he refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and decided to "take a knee" instead.
The fifth season of "Chicago Fire" returns on Tuesday, April 25, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.
-
