'Chicago Fire' season 5 episode 18 spoilers: Herrmann deals with problems with son; Severide's father visits
Herrmann (David Eigenberg) will deal with some family issues in episode 18 of "Chicago Fire" season 5.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Take a Knee" reveals that Herrmann will face some family troubles pertaining to his son.
In a sneak peek of episode 18, Herrmann's wife visits him at work and is looking downcast. When Herrmann asks her what is wrong, his wife, almost in tears, said "Your son is going to be suspended."
Herrmann's workmates are listening to the conversation, but the firefighter decides to just ignore them and asks his wife to explain the situation. It looks like their son has decided to "take a knee," which has prompted the school's vice principal to call and pick up their son. Herrmann requests his wife to drop their son off at his workplace and then storms out of rage. On the other hand, his workmates simply laugh at his situation and reaction.
Aside from this, the upcoming episode will also deal with a peculiar situation after Casey (Jesse Spencer) discovers a new crack house around the block. The summary hints that the said crack house is "harboring a female junkie inside."
The promotional preview of episode 18 focuses on this scene. The clip starts off with the firehouse team approaching the crack house, while the background teases that there is something inside the house, but it is not fire. As they walk toward its door, the preview further teases, "What is behind the door that is worth breaking the law?"
The upcoming episode will also see Severide (Taylor Kinney) have an unexpected visitor — his father. Actor Treat Williams returns as Benny, but it is still uncertain whether this is good news or bad news. In addition, Gabriela (Monica Raymund) and Brett (Kara Killmer) will have a new trainee joining them in the shift.
Episode 18 of "Chicago Fire" season 5 airs on Tuesday, April 4, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.
