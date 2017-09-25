Cheryl Burke boyfriend: 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer talks rekindled romance with Matthew Lawrence

A photo of Cheryl Burke and Maurice Greene on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" taken in November 2008. Reuters/Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Handout

It is official: Cheryl Stephanie Burke and Matthew William Lawrence are in a relationship again. The former admitted they are back in each other's arms more than nine years after calling it quits.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, Burke admits regret over her breakup with the "Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad" actor. In spite of that, she felt that their split was necessary as it made them better people and helped them grow individually.

"When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world," the 33-year-old professional dancer and television host said. "Now we are both adults and feel balanced."

Also, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer could not help but gush over Lawrence. She reportedly felt lucky to have such a strong and supportive boyfriend, stating she could see herself spending the rest of her life with him.

"It's so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates," Burke continued. "He's such a great guy. He's so normal, considering we're in this crazy business... He's someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with."

In the meantime, Burke is spending most of her time carefully practicing predetermined dances. She, along with Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, is competing against other celebrities and pro dancers – Victoria Arlen and Valentin Chmerkovskiy; Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev; Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe; Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess; Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy; Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas; Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – in the 25th season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

Also, Burke will replace Abby Lee Miller as the dance instructor during the second half of "Dance Moms" season 7. She will join Gianna Martello, Melissa Gisoni, Christi Lukasiak, Kelly Hyland, and Cathy Nesbitt-Stein.