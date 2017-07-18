Entertainment
Charlize Theron knows how to make grown men cry in latest action film

Leovic Arceta

"Atomic Blonde" featuring Charlize Theron.Twitter/atomic_blonde

Charlize Theron has portrayed her share of tough characters in movies, but she is bringing things to a whole new level in her latest action thriller "Atomic Blonde" by performing her own stunts. 

The latest teaser posted by the film's official Twitter account shows Theron displaying her impressive combat skills, kicking and throwing down grown men in the film's action scenes. "These stunt guys took so many hits," said the actress in the video. "I had to buy a lot of alcohol to be forgiven." Even though the actress is glad that none of the stunt men were injured, she speculated on what happened to them afterward. "I don't know. Maybe they went home and cried."

"She's in the top one percentile of actors to do their own action," said director David Leitch in the same video. Leitch, who was a former stunt coordinator for numerous action films, also the directed "John Wick." The same stunt company, 87Eleven, was also behind the action sequences of both films.

The 41-year-old Oscar winner prepared for the movie two and a half months before the start of filming, training four hours a day to learn how to fight. "I'm coordinated because I was a dancer, and I definitely have movement memory, but I've never been a fighter," she told Variety.

"Atomic Blonde" is a passion project for Theron, who is also producer of the film through her own production company, Denver and Delilah Productions. She spent five years developing the material, which is based on a graphic novel titled "The Coldest City."

Taking a pay cut for this project, Theron hopes that the success of the film could help break the gender disparity in Hollywood. "I am ashamed that I'm part of an industry that has never allowed a woman to work with a budget higher than what the budget has been on 'Wonder Woman,'" said the actress. "I am always hoping that this is the movie that's going to change it and keep it for us."

"Atomic Blonde" will open in cinemas on July 28.

