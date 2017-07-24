Charlie Gard's parents end legal struggle to keep him alive

x

The parents of Charlie Gard have ended their legal battle to give the terminally ill British baby further treatment, a lawyer representing the parents said on Monday.

The lawyer told London's High Court that time had 'run out' for the child.

'For Charlie it is too late. The damage has been done,' Grant Armstrong said.

Charlie Gard's parents arriving at the court before the final hearing today. Reuters

He said Charlie's parents had made the decision because American neurologist Dr Michio Hirano, who had offered hope through an experimental treatment, said after seeing the latest MRI scan that it was too late to give him nucleoside therapy.

Charlie has a rare genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and brain damage.

Advertisement

Britain's courts, backed by the European Court of Human Rights, had refused permission for him to travel to the States from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), saying it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of helping him.

The Charlie Gard case drew widespread international attention, with conservatives including Franklin Graham blaming 'socialized medicine' for GOSH's position. The hospital issued a statement deploring the public reaction and revealing its staff had been bombarded with death threats and abuse.

'Charlie's Army' campaigners reacted angrily outside the court, chanting'Shame on you judge' and 'Shame on GOSH.'