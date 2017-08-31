Channing Tatum still positive about 'Gambit' despite road blocks

Actor Channing Tatum is shown in this photo. Reuters/Luke MacGregor

It was last January 2015 when Marvel fans first heard of a "Gambit" movie in the works. With Channing Tatum playing the lead role, everyone is excited, but it has been two years and the film is still nowhere past developmental phase. Fans are asking, is the movie still on?

Hey U Guys recently had an interview with Tatum himself, and when asked about the movie's progress, the famous actor is still gearing toward the positive despite all the road bumps of the film and is actually looking forward to the film's future.

"I think we got lucky," he said, adding, "We got hit with some setbacks and it was all for a good reason. We were trying to do something completely different. We were trying to do something that this genre of movie has not seen before.

"We kept running into the same problems, and then Deadpool and Logan came through and kicked the doors down. Now we're really getting to do some of the things we've always wanted to do with the script – we've just sort of started over," the actor explained.

According to Den of Geek, already two directors walked out on the film, and without someone sitting in the director's chair, the movie would never see progress. The first director to bail on the film was Rupert Wyatt, who was known for directing the "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." His job was then taken over by Doug Liman, responsible for the movie "Edge of Tomorrow," before bailing out himself due to creative differences.

But based on Tatum's statement, it would seem that the production team is already fresh with new inspirations, thanks to the influences of both movies "Logan" and "Deadpool," so fans might expect a similar stride to where the film is going to go. Supposed to be released this year, it looks like the film is again going to be moved to a future release date, quite possibly between 2018 and 2019.

The character "Gambit" is based on the Marvel universe. His abilities include turning any object's potential energy into kinetic energy, making them explode. His first on-screen appearance was his cameo in the movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," but he was then played by actor Taylor Kitsch.