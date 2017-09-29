'Channel Zero' season 2 episode 3 release date, plot news: Imposter dad begins to terrify Margot

Margot Sleator (Amy Forsyth) in "Channel Zero: No-End House" from Syfy. Official Syfy website

In the next episode of "Channel Zero," Margot Sleator (Amy Forsyth) begins to get tormented by the imposter father John Sleator (John Carroll Lynch).

The new trailer for the upcoming installment titled "Beware the Cannibals" was just released and showed John knocking angrily on the door of Margot's room and wanting to enter. However, she just sat on the bed terrified at John's sudden violent behavior.

Earlier, John appeared sitting in front of the mirror practicing his greeting to Margot repeating, "Good morning Margot." It is strongly hinted in this particular scene that John is not the real father and that he is just a creation from the memories of Margot.

In the last episode, John crept inside Margot's room and placed his hand on her head and somehow was able to see her memories of her deceased mother. The imposter dad then apparently created the body of the mother which materialized from the ground down in the basement of the house.

John then went to the basement and saw the naked body of the fake mother and approached it. He then grabbed its arm and tore it off the body. Inside of the arm were seemingly small berries which John started eating ravenously. He then proceeded to tear off the head and eat its contents.

Show creator and writer Nick Antosca explained in an interview what John was eating, "It comes from conversations between me and [Director] Steven Piet and Sarah Sitkin, who's a horror sculptor who we brought onto the show principally to create the sculptures inside the No-End House, like the busts and stuff. But we also had her create the 'flesh memories,' these kind of hard shell memories that you crack open and eat the goop inside."

"Channel Zero: No-End House" season 2 episode 3 will air on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy.