'Channel Zero: No-End House ' season 2 episode 2 release date, plot news: Margot's life will get stranger in upcoming weeks

Margot Sleator (Amy Forsyth) in "Channel Zero: No-End House" from Syfy. Official Syfy website

The strange events centering on Margot Sleator (Amy Forsyth) and her newly-resurrected father John (John Carroll Lynch) will escalate in the coming weeks on the horror-suspense show called "Channel Zero: No-End House" from Syfy.

The recent trailer for "No-End House" showed a montage of creepy and scary scenes most of which centered on Margot and John who said in the voiceover, "I'm not going anywhere this time." His corpse-like eyes are shown in one scene then he eerily appears at the top of a staircase in another.

In the last episode, it was revealed that Margot's father died a year before due to a bad peanut allergy reaction. She somewhat blamed herself for her father's death because she was not at home when the accident happened. The "No-End House" which was like a Halloween haunted house attraction appeared though one day, and somehow was able to unearth her past and make her relive those terrible memories of her father's passing.

In the last room of the mysterious house, Margot found herself in something similar to that of her home where a replica of her father was sitting on the sofa. The strange person that looked like her dad suddenly stood up and motioned towards her. Margot was caught by surprise and was considerably stunned that she did not move. The imposter dad eventually just hugged her which prompted her to run away.

The events strongly suggest that the house is trying to unhinge her emotions through her guilt of her father's death. The previous episode ended with John apparently resurrected from the dead and in the kitchen of their house.

It remains to be seen if that is really her father. If not, it leaves viewers to question who the person actually is and what his reasons are for tormenting Margot.

"'Channel Zero: No-End House" season 2 episode 2 will air on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy.