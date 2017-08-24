Cavs trade Kyrie Irving to Celtics for package including Isaiah Thomas

Cleveland's Kyrie Irving is being sent to Boston for a package that includes Isaiah Thomas. Reuters/ Kelley L Cox

After asking team owner Dan Gilbert for a trade last July, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Boston Celtics for center Ante Zizic, forward Jae Crowder, point guard Isaiah Thomas, and Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.

The teams announced the news Tuesday, ending the numerous deal speculations that surrounded Irving since he made the request to be traded. The 25-year old star no longer wanted to play alongside LeBron James. He also wanted to be the focal point of a team.

The trade marked the first big move by Cavaliers' new general manager Koby Altman. Altman replaced David Griffin who left this summer. With the difficult task of trading away one of the best players in the league, Altman managed to pull off a deal that protected the team's present, as well as their future.

Replacing Irving as the starting point guard and James' number two man is Thomas, who has been the face of the Celtics franchise since he joined in 2015. Thomas led Boston to the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. He averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists while playing 33.8 minutes per game.

The 5-foot-9 guard has proven to be one of the most dynamic point guards in the league, with an uncanny ability to get to the basket despite his small frame. The 28-year old Thomas was the very last player selected during the 2011 draft, the same year that Irving was drafted first overall.

Cleveland is also getting Crowder who is a solid perimeter defender. He could also potentially replace James in the lineup should he decide to opt out of his contract next year and leave the Cavaliers for the second time.

Twenty-year old Zizic, the third player included in the deal, was the Celtics' first round pick in 2016. He is generally regarded as a player with a great upside.

Finally, Cleveland is getting Brooklyn's 2018 unprotected first round pick. Given the performance of the Nets in recent years, the Cavaliers may land another top pick in next year's draft.