Catholic priest says he downloaded child porn to get revenge of God for poker losses

A former Catholic priest who downloaded child porn images says he did so to get revenge on God for his gambling losses.

Kevin Gugliotta, 55 from New Jersey, was arrested in September 2016 and was sentenced up to two years in jail on Thursday after being charged with 20 counts of child porn and 20 counts of disseminating images of children in sexual acts.

Pexels

He pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination in return for the 39 other counts being dismissed, according to the Miami Herald.

But it is the excuse Gugliotta gave that has really raised eyebrows.

He told probation officers before his hearing he had uploaded the images to get back at God because he felt God was attacking him for his poker losses in tournaments.

'That was a surprising thing in the court, for sure,' a fellow priest and friend told WNEP. 'People do things under stress they wouldn't normally do.'

'That was his reason. He's not happy that's how he felt, as the judge indicated. There are other ways to handle issues and handle anger, said defense attorney Jim Swetz, according to WNEP.

Formerly a priest in the Archdiocese of Newark, he has now been dismissed. Father Gabriel Costa from the Archdiocese said he had used the time as a retreat to get right with God.

Prosecutor Wayne County District Attorney Janine Edwards said: 'No matter what he says why he did it, he still admits he did it and that's the important thing as a prosecutor.'

She added: 'The idea that this person is now thankful and sorry for his actions, that's fine. However, we can't reach out to these victims. There are children out there who have been harmed greatly by the fact he sat and downloaded and watched on multiple occasions.'

Gugliotta apologised in court for his actions, and has agreed to be on probation for five years and register as a sex offender for 25. As part of his probation he will not be allowed to gamble and police will be able to search his electronic devices at any time.