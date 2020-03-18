Catholic Church leaders hope buildings will 'be a focal point of prayer' as public worship is suspended

The Catholic Church has confirmed that public Mass will be suspended starting on Friday evening over coronavirus concerns.

In a joint letter, Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Archbishop Malcolm McMahon said that while public worship was being suspended "until further notice", Mass would continue to be held without the presence of the congregation and livestreamed for congregants to participate in at home.

"In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, so many aspects of our lives must change. This includes the ways in which we publicly express our faith," they said.

"It is very clear that, following official advice and in order to keep each other safe, save lives and support the NHS, at this time we must not gather for public acts of worship in our churches."

They said they wanted churches to continue to be places of prayer and asked people to participate "spiritually" in Mass from their homes, saying that livestreaming was just one of the ways that the faithful could "sanctify Sunday" during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our churches will remain open. They are not closing. They will be a focal point of prayer, where you will find solace and strength," they said.

"In visiting our churches at this time, we will observe with great care the practices of hygiene and the guidance on social distancing."

The Church leaders said the changes had been brought on by "emergency circumstances", but they asked that people continue to care for each other even if they are unable to meet as usual.

"The second vital aspect of these challenging times is our care for each other," they wrote.

"There are so many ways in which we are to do this: being attentive to the needs of our neighbour, especially the elderly and vulnerable; contributing to our local food banks; volunteering for charitable initiatives and organisations; simply keeping in touch by all the means open to us.

"During these disturbing and threatening times, the rhythm of the prayer of the Church will continue. Please play your part in it. The effort of daily kindness and mutual support for all will continue and increase. Please play your part in this too. For your commitment to this, we thank you."