Cartoon Network announces 'Steven Universe' weekly podcasts

Cartoon Network announced in a press release that they would be releasing podcasts to allow fans to be updated on the creative process for their popular animated TV series "Steven Universe" and what goes behind the scenes.

Created by Emmy-nominated writer Rebecca Sugar, "Steven Universe" is constantly garnering more followers, and they not only consist of children as adults follow the show closely as well. The showrunners deem the podcast essential to keep the fans hooked and updated all the time. Podcasts will take place every Thursday on multiple platforms such as iTunes, Stitcher, and iHeartRadio.

Podcasts will have majority of the show's creators and some of the cast members talking about behind the scenes work. Stars of the show Zach Collison, voice of Steven, and Grace Rolek, voice of Connie, were guests on the July 27 podcast. They voiced out their opinions on the characters that they play and even recalled how they were able to land their current roles.

"Steven Universe" is an animated show about a little boy in the titular role, Steven, who joins a group of aliens who call themselves "The Crystal Gems." These aliens have instilled in themselves the responsibility of defending the Earth. What makes Steven so special is that he is the son of the former female leader of the Crystal Gems.

His father is a seasoned rock star whose last name is "Universe." Steven inherited his mother's powers and is able to fuse with the other Crystal Gems to become more powerful. On his own, Steven has no control over his powers due to lack of training. However, his character has steadily been evolving. Coupled with his evolution and child-like charm and spirit, fans could not get enough of him. This is probably why Cartoon Network released a podcast in the first place.