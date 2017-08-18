Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will use CMA Awards stage to 'make fun of what's going on'

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will return to host the Country Music Association Awards this November. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Country singers Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be returning to the stage of the Country Music Association Awards as co-hosts for the 10th time. For Paisley, it would be a great opportunity to poke fun at the recent events that happened in the country and around the world.

Speaking with Billboard about his comedic venture, the Netflix show "Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo," Paisley shared the roots of his brand of humor and how important comedy is to the world.

"Nobody wants to hear us do our monologue on the CMAs and start crying," the 44-year old artist said. "That's the moment for making fun of what's going on, and that's honestly so important in our society, and in the world."

He also shared how the CMA awards helped him become a comedy act. "Back when Carrie and I first did that, it was really the first time I'd walked that tightrope where you're really out there to tell jokes for five or 10 minutes," he said before adding that they learned "not only to do some things between songs, but write a monologue, and become a comedy act."

This year's CMA awards will mark Paisley's decade-long partnership with award-winning singer Underwood in hosting the event. "It's truly one of the highlights of my entire career, getting to be her co-host and becoming good friends and working on this," Paisley told the Tennessean.

He also shared that he and Underwood will usually start brainstorming on ideas for the show's opening monologue. In light of the controversies surrounding President Trump, and the recent attacks on civilians by neo-Nazis and other hate groups, the pair would surely have a lot of source material to write their script.

The CMA will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. on ABC.