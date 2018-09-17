Carrie Underwood admits to getting 'mad at God' after three miscarriages

REUTERS/Harrison McClary Carrie Underwood

It's been a difficult time for Carrie Underwood, who reveals in a new interview that she suffered three miscarriages in the last two years.

The country star and committed Christian said in the interview with CBS that when she suffered the first miscarriage in early 2017, she accepted it with faith.

'In the beginning, it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your time. And that is alright, we will bounce back and figure our way through it,' she said.

But by this year, after two more, she was 'just sobbing' when she thought she was about to suffer a fourth.

'I was like, "Why on earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid?' said the 35-year-old.

Unsure of the status of her pregnancy, she says she confronted God with her feelings, admitting she 'got mad' at Him.

'What is this? Either shut the door or let me have a kid,' she said.

'For the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt.

'That was like a Saturday - and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great.'

She added that after her moment of despair, God heard her.

'And I was like, "You heard me." Not that He hasn't in the past. But maybe, I don't know, He heard me.'

The 'Jesus take the Wheel' singer has been married to former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher since 2010 and they are parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah.

Last month, she revealed that she and Fisher are expecting baby number two.

Her latest album, Cry Pretty, released last week and she says it 'speaks a lot' to the events of the past year. That also includes a bad fall that left her needing around 40 stitches to her face.

'My face broke my fall,' she said.

But now, she says, things are looking much better and her recent experiences have made the songs on her album more special.

'I feel like there's a lot of songs, there's several songs on the album that came from that, you know, or I connect with in a totally different way because of those experiences that we went through,' she said. 'And they were hard. And it sucked so much! But things are looking better.'