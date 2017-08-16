Carmelo Anthony NBA trade rumors: Moe Harkless weighs in on involvement; Knicks and Rockets back in trade talks

Ten-time NBA All-Star player Carmelo Anthony Reuters/Aaron Josefcyzk

Rumors about trading NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony have been circulating, and it has even brought in another name in the process. Moe Harkless shed some light regarding his involvement in this rumor, while the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are back in trade talks for the 10-time All Star player.

When asked by the New York Daily News regarding his name being involved with the trade rumors regarding Anthony, Harkless stated that he does not concern himself with the talks. He said that there is nothing to gain from it on his end. The Trail Blazers forward then added that if it happens, then it happens.

Instead of getting invested in the rumors, Harkless has kept himself preoccupied by directing his "Skills Academy" camp at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens. The NBA player hosted the program alongside the management agency called Gotham Hoops. On the last day of camp, Harkless gave away school supplies to the 64 students who participated in the program.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are back to the trade talks involving Anthony, according to ESPN. The Rockets are once again looking for potential third team trade partners to make a deal with. A source told the publication that Anthony remains determined to waive his no-trade clause only for the Rockets, and therefore has no plans to expand to other locations.

Knowing this, it does pose a question as to what the Knicks and the Rockets have in mind for Anthony. The Knicks are still willing to start the training camp with the NBA star included in their roster. However, there is also the chance that the deal for Anthony and the Rockets might have to wait until the regular NBA season starts. Seeing as the Knicks want their younger players to be on the forefront more, like Kristaps Porzingis, having Anthony might be a hindrance to their development.

As for the Rockets, they want Anthony to join Chris Paul and James Harden in a lineup. This is in the hopes of the three of them creating a run in the playoffs. A deal made during the season could give them a lot of time to build their dynamic after the season ends. It also helps that Anthony and Paul are friends as well.