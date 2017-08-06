Carmelo and La La Anthony divorce update: Ex-couple not divorcing; Carmelo shares photo of La La on social media

Months after the announcement of their split, Carmelo and La La Anthony seem to remain the best of friends. The National Basketball Association (NBA) star shared a photo of his estranged spouse just after she admitted that they are not filing for a divorce just yet.

The NBA player and the "Power" star announced their separation after seven years of marriage. They have a 10-year old son named Kiyan, and in an interview with The Wendy Williams Show, La La Anthony shared that they do not have plans for a divorce at the moment. She said that marriages are difficult, and everyone knows it, that it is filled with ups and downs, and that they are just going through a rough time at the moment.

However, it does look like they tried to stay friends even after the separation. The actress shared that they are the best of friends, and that their number one priority is their son. Being able to set a good example for him is incredibly important, she said.

After her revelation, the NBA star paid tribute to his former spouse by sharing a sexy photo of her on social media a month back. She had previously shared the same photo two days after her 38th birthday. Anthony let the emojis do the talking for him this time, as he shared the photo with only a set of eyes, a heart, and a globe as his caption on Twitter.

Over on Facebook, he wrote, "I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe that another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending birthday wishes to MY EARTH."

Advertisement

Could Anthony be trying to get back together with his estranged wife? It certainly seems so, but as of right now, she plans on putting herself and their son first.