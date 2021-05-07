Carl Lentz's wife attacks mean-spirited Christians

The wife of fired Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz has broken her social media silence to criticize "trolls" and mean-spirited Christians.

Laura Lentz posted her comments on Instagram alongside a picture of palm trees which she said where teaching her some lessons in this season of her life.

"They are strong, can weather the biggest storms, they always grow upwards," she said.

Her husband Carl was fired last November over leadership issues and moral failures. He admitted to being unfaithful to his wife but she stuck by him and the family re-located to California soon after where they have been keeping a low profile.

Laura said in her update that she had taken a break from social media following the scandal "because it was not good for my soul," and that she had lost count of the people she has blocked or deleted since then.

"Trolls are cowards, SOME 'Christians' are anything but kind, gracious, or loving...but that won't stop me from growing upwards & getting stronger," she said.

Despite the trolls, Laura said she has discovered true friendships in the people who have stood by her "during my darkest valley."

"I will not forget who abandoned us, but i choose to keep my heart free of bitterness & remain thankful for those that have stayed & loved us [sic]," she wrote.

She added that she was coming closer to God in this season too.

"I have learnt a lot about myself over the past few months. now more than ever i know the kindness of God, His grace, forgiveness & strength [sic]," she said.