Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' dethrones Taylor Swift in Billboard Hot 100, beats Nicki Minaj's record

"Bodak Yellow" has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, knocking off Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" from the top spot and making Cardi B the first female rapper to have a Billboard No. 1 song since 1998.

It was nothing short of an uphill battle for "Bodak Yellow," as emerging rap artist Cardi B was up against music giants like Swift and Justin Bieber with his remix of "Despacito."

Swift and Nicki Minaj fans banded together to keep "Look What You Made Me Do" on Billboard's top spot. Minaj's fans were worried that Cardi B might be dubbed the "next" Nicki Minaj. Minaj has also yet to land a single on the top spot.

The two fandoms hosted the #LWYMMDStreamingParty online in an attempt to prevent "Bodak Yellow" from winning No. 1.

However, Cardi B broke through the Swift and Minaj virtual barricade, making her the first female rapper to reach Billboard's No. 1 spot since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

The rapper posted a video on Instagram of the moment she found out about the news.

In the video, Cardi jumps up from her couch as she reads the tweet announcing her triumph. The rapper then sings a few lines off of "Look What You Made Me Do."

There are no hard feelings, however. The rapper posted a video showcasing a bouquet of pink flowers from Swift, which the country-turned-pop singer sent in congratulations.

"Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers....and I freaking love your music," Cardi B captioned the post.

Minaj, meanwhile, tweeted her congratulations, saying, "Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it."

Other celebrities that congratulated Cardi B include Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim and Kehlani.