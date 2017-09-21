'Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc' news: TV anime adaptation announces premiere date

The television anime adaptation of "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" is set to premiere in January 2018. YouTube/ボンボンTV

It will not be long before fans see Sakura Kinomoto again on the television screen as the anime adaptation of CLAMP's "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" will premiere soon.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the official "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" website announced that the TV anime adaptation will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. (JST). It will re-air on the same night at 11:45 p.m.

"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" is a sequel to "Cardcaptor Sakura" and takes place a year after Sakura (voiced by Sakura Tange) graduated from Tomoeda Elementary School. The heroine, who is now in her first year of junior high school, will reunite with Syaoran Li (Motoko Kumai) who just came back from Hong Kong.

However, things will take a turn for the worse after Sakura has a dream involving a mysterious cloaked figure. Since then, all of her cards become blank and are rendered powerless.

Hence, she begins her quest to discover what is actually wrong. Amidst of it, Sakura, Syaoran, and Tomoyo Daidouji (Junko Iwao) will discover and capture new transparent cards using a mysterious sealing wand.

Aside from the above-mentioned characters, Yukito Tsukishiro (Megumi Ogata), Toya Kinomoto (Tomokazu Seki), and Eriol Hiiragizawa (Nozomu Sasaki) will also have a bigger role in "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc."

First, Yukito is said to be the temporary form of Yue, Guardian of the Moon, whose identity is entirely separated from his true form. Toya, on the other hand, possesses spiritual powers that allow him to see spirits and commune with the dead.

As for the third and last one, Eriol is said to be the look-alike reincarnation of Clow Reed himself. As the show's main antagonist, he will create several dangerous incidents to give Sakura a reason to convert all 53 Clow Cards into Sakura Cards.