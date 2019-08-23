Carbon offsetting: does it work?

Staff writer
(Photo: Unsplash/Erik Odiin)

Carbon offsetting received plenty of attention this week thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private jetsetting during their summer break.

Large parts of the media were cynical given that just weeks ago, Prince Harry had said the couple would only have two children to help lessen their impact on the environment. 

With all the negative headlines, Elton John stepped in to defend the pair, revealing that he had paid for their flight to Nice and had made sure to give an "appropriate contribution" to a carbon footprint fund so that the journey would be carbon neutral. 

It's a practice known as "carbon offsetting" - calculating how many carbon emissions your trip is likely to produce and then making reductions elsewhere to compensate. 

Ben Niblett, Senior Campaigner at Tearfund, explains: "The idea of carbon offsetting is that you pay someone else to reduce emissions to match the extra emissions you've generated.

"This might be through planting trees, or providing fuel efficient stoves in poor communities so that someone else is using less fuel than cooking on an open fire of wood or charcoal.

"If you can't avoid a flight, for example, you could offset your international air travel with the Christian offsetting company Climate Stewards."

The revelation from Elton John has thrown a spotlight on the practice, but does it work?  

In Niblett's view, that answer is: to some extent but there's a 'but' and it's a big 'but'. 

"While offsetting your carbon is some use, it would be much better to avoid the flight if possible. Carbon offsets don't always work - the tree you pay to plant should have many decades of absorbing carbon dioxide, but it's not guaranteed to - and may take a long time," he says. 

"Carbon offsetting does have its place as a last resort but if we're going to reduce our emissions fast enough to avoid catastrophic levels of climate change, we need a lot more than offsetting."

Andy Lester, Head of Conservation at A Rocha, agrees.  It can get people thinking about how much they pollute, he says, but it has its "limitations" and can unhelpfully send the message that it's ok to keep doing what we're doing as long we just pay for our carbon emissions.

Given the "unprecedented climate emergency" facing the planet, he believes a more radical lifestyle change is needed that includes carbon offsetting at the same time as reducing unsustainable travel.  This might mean giving up some of the things we have come to take for granted. 

"Carbon offsetting is a great tool for helping us to think about the amount we pollute and then providing us with the ability to pay some money to cover some of the pollution costs," he says.

"But we need to focus more on reducing our travel. Only by reducing unsustainable travel will we start to cut carbon.

"That means more public transport, more bikes, more walking, more car sharing, more zero emissions cars, no domestic flights (unless you have no choice) and no cheap cruises on highly energy-demanding ships...or cheap holiday flights on budget airlines." 

Read more about Andy's thoughts on Carbon offsetting here: What is carbon offsetting and why is it only part of the answer? 

Most Read

  1. Hillsong worship leader recovering from brain aneurysm

  2. Radio host compares Donald Trump to Jesus - and the US President likes it

  3. Calls for urgent action as hundreds of places of worship are targeted in Northern Ireland

  4. Student chapel numbers beat regular Sunday worship figures

  5. The high price to be paid for defending religious freedom in Cuba

  6. 'It was amazing being one of you, but I'm not any more,' says Marty Sampson

  7. Falling numbers of religious studies students as hundreds of schools drop it all together

  8. People suffering for their faith remembered on UN's first day for religious victims of violence

  9. Christian Blind Mission raises over £1.8m towards sight-saving work in impoverished communities

More News

  1. flying

    What is carbon offsetting and why is it only part of the answer?

  2. babylon

    Arrowheads and layers of ash point to Babylonian conquest of Jerusalem

  3. spurgeons-college-in-london

    Spurgeon's College asks Jo Johnson to intervene after regulator rejects registration application

  4. churches-conservation-trust

    With fewer worshipping communities, how can historic churches be preserved for generations to come?

  5. holiday-hunger

    How churches are stepping in to help British children going hungry during the summer holidays

  6. st-peters-stourton

    Historic churches repeatedly targeted by lead thieves look to alternative materials

  7. art-gallery

    How do we go from being strangers to having deeply connected relationships?