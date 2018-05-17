CAR archbishop condemns sectarian violence at service mourning church massacre

The archbishop of Bangui in the Central African Republic (CAR) has called for an end to retaliatory violence in an address to Christians mourning a church massacre two weeks ago.

Notre Dame de Fatima church, located in CAR's capital, was attacked by gunmen on May 1 in violence that saw 16 Christian worshippers killed. Subsequent sectarian violence by both Muslims and Christians saw a mosque destroyed, with another seven killed and 170 injured, according to World Watch Monitor.

World Watch Monitor Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, Archbishop of Bangui.

Bangui's archbishop Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga presided over mass at the church on Sunday, telling the congregation: 'Violence causes violence. It is time for us Central African people to come out of this vicious circle of retaliation, revenge and hatred, and to be able to take another path: the way of virtue, the way of God, the way of forgiveness, the way of justice and reconciliation.'

He added: 'What we condemned are the acts that were done. Everyone must answer for their acts, but life must be stronger. We will have to stand up and say: "Never again!" We want to build a new Central African Republic.'

Nzapalainga told World Watch Monitor that the mass had been held at the church in order to offer comfort to the mourning, and to 'turn to life and not to death'. He said: 'All who choose to give death are not friends of God. Their actions do not reveal God.

'And we must come together to beg forgiveness for these people, as Christ did by asking for forgiveness for his enemies. And at the same time, pray that everyone can find the path to peace.'

Earlier this month CAR's President Faustin-Archange Touadéra decreed three days of nationwide mourning, condemning the church attack but urging people not to see it as an inter-religious clash.

Sectarian conflict originally erupted in CAR in December 2012, when several rebel groups, mainly Muslim militants, formed a coalition known as Séléka and in 2013 overthrew CAR's then-president Francois Bozize. In retaliation, several 'anti-balaka' (meaning 'anti-machete') groups formed to combat the rebels. Some of these militias – predominantly comprising Christians – began attacking Muslims in revenge. Thousands have since been killed or displaced in the ensuing violence.