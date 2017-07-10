'Captain Marvel' release date, cast, plot rumors: Samuel Jackson's Nick Fury to appear in superhero movie

There will be an old Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character showing up in the future superhero film "Captain Marvel." That is none other than Nick Fury, who is played by Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Deadline has confirmed that Jackson will be returning as Fury in "Captain Marvel" which will star Brie Larson, who won a Best Actress Oscar award for "The Room" in 2016.

Fury last popped up in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" as the head of special law enforcement agency S.H.I.E.L.D. where he helped Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and the rest of the Avengers beat the villainous robot Ultron (voiced by James Spader).

Fury's has always been the one who guided and welcomed new superheroes into the Avengers fold which he did for Iron Man and Captain America. He is expected to do that for Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers when he initiates her into the superhero group.

Carol Danvers first appeared in the 13th issue of "Marvel Super-Heroes" in 1968. She was a U.S. Air Force pilot in her early days until she resigned and joined NASA as head of security. It was here where she acquired superhuman strength and flying abilities when she was spliced with alien Kree DNA in an explosion. She also has the power to create concussive blasts.

Carol Danvers officially took the moniker "Captain Marvel" in the ninth issue of the "Avenging Spider-Man" comics series in 2012. Fans will be interested to see how much of the origin story in the comics will be followed by the movie.

"Captain Marvel" will be directed by the filmmaking duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Their prior credits include "It's Kind of a Funny Story" and "Mississippi Grind." They also directed episodes for "Billions" and "The Affair."

Before Larson appears in her own superhero movie, she will first appear in "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018. However, the origin story of Captain Marvel will not appear in "Infinity War" but later on in her own movie.

Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" will premiere on March 8, 2019, and will be the 21st movie in the MCU.