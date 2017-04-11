'Captain Marvel' news, updates: Brie Larson expecting backlash from fans

"Kong: Skull Island" actress Brie Larson has been cast as Captain Marvel, as revealed in last year's San Diego Comic Convention. Although fans have to wait a while to witness Captain Marvel in action, the actress is already anticipating backlash from fans.

Before she can even prove herself worthy of the role, it seems as if she has come to the understanding that she will never be able to please every Marvel fan out there, especially the comic book purists. Although a single film will not be able to encapsulate the 50-year history of this Marvel legend, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of her will be similar to that of the character from the books.

She told SciFiNow Magazine in an interview, "She's a believer in truth and justice and she is a bridge between two worlds, between Earth and space," before adding, "she's fighting between the flaws that are within her and all this good that she wants to try and spread and make the world a better place. She can also fly and shoot things out of her hands. And she's really funny!"

Marvel has a number of films in its lineup. For this year and the next, sadly, Larson's Captain Marvel is not included. "Captain Marvel" is not yet in production. Screenwriter Nicole Perlman is working alongside Meg LeFauve for the film. The studio has yet to announce the director of "Captain Marvel."

While waiting for the said film, Marvel fans can indulge in the second installment of "Guardians of the Galaxy," which will be out this May 5, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" this July 7, and "Thor: Ragnarok" this Nov. 3.

Advertisement

Brie Larson is expected to debut as "Captain Marvel" in March of 2019. The first female-led Marvel standalone film was supposed to debut in July of 2018, but its release was pushed back.

More updates should arrive soon.