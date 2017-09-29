'Captain Marvel' news: Brie Larson reveals challenges of taking on lead role

Brie Larson arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 28, 2016. She will appear in "Avengers 4" and "Captain Marvel" in 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

It is hard to imagine Captain Marvel ever doubting herself, but actress Brie Larson admitted that she took some time to consider her options before agreeing to star in the upcoming Marvel film.

The Academy Award-winner is no stranger to the spotlight, especially after delivering a critically-acclaimed performance in the 2015 film "Room."

Starring in a Marvel film means a larger scale of popularity, however, and the 27-year-old actress understandably hesitated before accepting the role of Captain Marvel.

In the end, the star thankfully decided that the film would be worth it.

"I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film," Larson shared with Porter Magazine. "And I realized that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest scale possible."

"I know it is going to make me lose some of the things I love most about my life, but I think it's worth it," she added.

In the same interview, Larson opened up about how she used to think she would only ever star in minor and supporting roles.

"I just didn't feel confident in myself, I didn't feel pretty enough," Larson admitted. "I thought I'd be a supporting character my whole life, and I was struggling with the idea of being the star."

Larson would go on to star in "Short Term 12" (2013) and "Kong: Skull Island" (2017) in addition to "Room."

The actress will be bringing to life Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, who somehow shares Larson's ascent to the top of her field.

In the comics, Carol entered the Air Force Academy and quickly rose to the rank of Major due to her skills and intellect, after which she was recruited by the CIA with Colonel Nick Fury. Carol first suffered major career failures before her powers as Captain Marvel emerged.

The "Captain Marvel" film will follow Carol and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) battling the Skrulls back in the 1990s. Rumors even suggested that the film will finally divulge the story behind Fury's single eye.

"Captain Marvel" premieres on March 8, 2019.