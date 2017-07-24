'Captain Marvel' cast, plot news: Skrulls confirmed as villains; film set in the '90s

The release of "Captain Marvel" is still two years away but more news about the superhero film were just unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 22.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige officially announced that Samuel L. Jackson will be joining Brie Larson who will play the title role of Captain Marvel. Jackson will reprise his role as the eye-patch-wearing Nick Fury last seen in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" as the head of special law enforcement agency S.H.I.E.L.D.

With Fury's help, Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and the rest of the Avengers were able to defeat the evil-minded robot Ultron (voiced by James Spader).

Feige also revealed at the convention that the "Captain Marvel" film will not be following the current timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Instead, it will take place in the 1990s. This will be the time before an accident took out Fury's left eye; therefore, he will have full eyesight. However, this strongly suggests that he might lose his eye at some point in the movie.

Another tidbit mentioned by Feige was that the Skrulls will be the villains that going up against Captain Marvel. In the comics, they had the ability to shape-shift and were known prominently for their role in the Kree-Skrull War.

If the film's producers give the Skrulls disguising abilities in the upcoming movie, Captain Marvel could have her hands full trying to neutralize this potential threat.

"Captain Marvel" will be directed by filmmaking partners Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Their prior credits include "It's Kind of a Funny Story" and "Mississippi Grind." They also directed episodes for "Billions" and "The Affair."

Larson won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2016 for "The Room" and received many other awards for it.

Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" will hit theaters on March 8, 2019 and will be the 21st movie in the MCU.