'Captain America' movies news: Sebastian Stan may replace Chris Evans in titular role

Director Joe Russo, actors Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (L-R) speak to fans during a blue carpet event for the movie "Captain America: Civil War" in Singapore, April 21, 2016. Reuters/Edgar Su

Sebastian Stan, who starred as Bucky Barnes in all three "Captain America" films and was later known as the Winter Soldier in the last two movies, recently spoke about the rumors of him taking over the role of co-star Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America. Meanwhile, Falcon actor Anthony Mackie discussed who will be the best fit to pick up the shield.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are bracing themselves for one major shift. There are plenty of speculations that Evans' Steve Rogers will pass his shield on to someone else soon. Responding to the rumors, Stan talked about his role during a video interview with MTV at the Toronto International Film Festival. When asked about Bucky picking up the shield, the 35-year-old actor was rather coy.

He said, "It's just speculation, man...I honestly have no idea. I really don't know what I would say to somebody that would ask me that question." Stan went on to explain, "We just got to all survive this war, first of all. Sometimes it's questionable, you know."

For most comic fans, "speculations" was a poor word choice. They knew that Bucky was tasked with taking over Steve's position after the hero was supposedly killed by an assassin. Thus, there is a possibility that Bucky will get a chance to hold the shield for a while, but it remains vague whether the film will adapt the scene.

Meanwhile, Mackie talked about Captain America during a panel discussion at Wizard World Cleveland. The actor was asked if he would like to see his character, Sam Wilson (The Falcon), fill in the role and pick the star-spangled shield. He responded, "If it was given to me. I feel like Chris Evans is the perfect Captain America. I can't think of another actor who would be able to play that role as well as he does."

Mackie also said a similar remark at Salt Lake City Comic Con last year, saying, "I don't think we need a new Cap. I don't think Cap needs to change. I think [Stan] would be a great Cap, but then we're left without Bucky. I think I'd be a great Cap, but then we're left without a Falcon."