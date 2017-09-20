Capcom to release 'Monster Hunter: World' for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January

"Monster Hunter: World" will be released in January. Facebook/monsterhunter

Video game publisher Capcom has announced that the fantasy action role-playing game (RPG) "Monster Hunter: World" will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January. The version for Windows will be released at a later date.

Alongside the announcement, the company also released a new trailer for the game during Sony's Tokyo Game Show 2017 press conference. The trailer features new dangerous beasts and fresh environments that players can explore.

Some notable inclusions in the trailer are the Nergigante and Pukei-Pukei. The Coral Highlands location and the base of operations for Research Commission, Astera, are also featured.

A previous trailer also gave a glimpse of other new elements that will be added to "Monster Hunter: World." New weapons were featured, including one that looks like a machine gun and a grappling hook that gives players added mobility. The new game will also allow players to scale walls and jump onto monsters when attacking them.

The game will also feature a dynamic day and night cycle system, which will impact the behavior of different monsters and the ways that players will be able to take them down.

"Monster Hunter: World" will be available worldwide for the PS4 and the Xbox One on Jan. 26. Players for the PC version have to wait a little longer for its release.

Players who pre-order the upcoming game will also receive special bonuses, which include the Fair Wind Charm talisman and an Origin Set Armor. This equipment will give players boosted stats for their characters' hunting and gathering skills.

Sony will also be releasing a special Liolaeus edition PS4 Pro, which is themed after "Monster Hunter: World" and is decorated with some epic artwork from the game. The special edition is currently set to launch only in Japan on Dec. 7. No announcement yet has been made on whether the Liolaeus Edition will be available in North America.