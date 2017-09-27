Capcom reveals new trailers for Switch version of 'Resident Evil: Revelations' and 'Resident Evil: Revelations 2'

"Resident Evil: Revelations" and "Resident Evil: Revelations 2" are coming to Nintendo Switch in November. Facebook/ residentevil

Capcom unveiled new trailers for the upcoming Nintendo Switch versions of the games "Resident Evil: Revelations" and "Resident Evil: Revelations 2." Both trailers showed off what looks to be a pair of successful ports to the portable console.

The trailers showed some of the horror elements from two of the most memorable titles in the horror franchise. The Switch version of the games will include many upgrades and additions that are specific to the unique gameplay offered by Nintendo's most modern console. There will be new motion control schemes that are designed for the Switch's Joy-Con controllers.

Some great features from the original games will also make their way to the new console, including the raid mode from "Revelations" and the online and local co-op mode from "Revelations 2."

The new versions will be released in a couple of months, and players will soon be able to take control of the character Jill Valentine once again. In "Resident Evil: Revelations," players will be tasked to stop a bioterrorist organization looking to infect the planet's oceans with a dangerous virus.

In "Resident Evil: Revelations 2," players will be taking the role of Claire Redfield, who wakes up in prison after being kidnapped by masked assailants. Players will also be able to join together using the co-op mode, where a second player can take control of the character Natalia.

The two games will be part of the "Resident Evil: Revelations Collection." The first game includes a physical cartridge whereas the second game includes a download voucher. However, players will still have the option to purchase each game separately.

The original "Resident Evil: Revelations" was first released in 2012 for the Nintendo 3DS handheld console. A high-definition (HD) version of the game was released for PC, PlayStation 3, Wii U, and Xbox 360 in 2013.

"Resident Evil: Revelations 2," on the other hand, was first released in 2015 and was the first episodic "Resident Evil" game.

The Switch version of "Resident Evil: Revelations" and "Resident Evil: Revelations 2" are set for release on Nov. 28.