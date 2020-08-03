Canterbury Diocese backs call for Gift Aid emergency relief

The Diocese of Canterbury is backing a campaign calling for Gift Aid emergency relief for charities.

The call is being led by the Charities Aid Foundation, Chartered Institute of Fundraising, National Council for Voluntary Organisations, Charity Finance Group and Charity Tax Group.

They warn that coronavirus has triggered "the biggest financial crisis our sector has ever faced", with many non-profits planning for a 24% loss to their total income for the year ahead.

The coalition says that a two-year increase to the rate of Gift Aid would help to ease the financial fallout of coronavirus and provide the charity sector with an additional £450m to support their work in communities.

The changes would mean that a £100 donation from a UK taxpayer would increase to £133.33 once Gift Aid had been claimed, as opposed to £125 under the current rate.

Canterbury Diocese Director of Finance, Douglas Gibb, said: "We are incredibly grateful for all the support we have received during the Covid-19 pandemic and this additional increase would greatly assist our journey of recovery.

"Our churches are reliant on donations taken during services and that has, of course, been unable to happen.

"Looking ahead now, if we can secure an increase in the Gift Aid we receive, it will be a boost that will be felt across the diocese."