Can't feel God? Don't worry, really experiencing God is so much more than just a feeling

The veil is torn. There could be no better news than knowing that the separation between God and man has now been broken and anyone who wants to approach God can do so, but reality is that we won't always feel like being in God's presence. There will be days that as a Christian you will struggle thinking that God has left your presence.

God's presence is elementary to experiencing and growing in our relationship with Him. Because Jesus has made a way for us to dwell in the most holy presence of the Father, we have this privilege of experiencing Him on a daily basis through the Holy Spirit.

God's presence, however, has very little to do with feeling things. The popular connotation of God's presence is that it makes you cry, laugh, dance, sing, feel good and so on. And God's presence does do that, but there will also be times that it will break us into repentance and maybe times that God will call us into it even when we don't feel like doing so.

We are called to dwell in God's presence forever

David expressed his deepest desire for God's presence in Psalm 27:4 saying, "One thing have I asked of the LORD, that will I seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the LORD and to inquire in his temple." What's the one thing that you can ask God for forever? For David it was the presence of our loving and holy God.

We are called to dwell in God's presence forever; not just on Sundays or in the mornings when we read our Bible, but every single moment of our life. We are with God when we are at home, in the office, at school, in the mall, or on vacation. God is there, but do we acknowledge Him? Do we pull Him close?

We come to God regardless of our feelings

Sometimes, we can get stuck in the thinking that we have to "feel OK" for God to come in - that He is turned off by your not being OK. That's not true. God wants to be with you even in your deepest brokenness. Psalm 51:17 tells us "The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise."

Being in God's presence has very little to do with what feelings we have coming in and dwelling. He is wherever we are and calls us in whether with a contrite heart or with a thankful one. God's presence is where we are called into and it's where we belong.