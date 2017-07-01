Candy Crush Saga tips, tricks and cheats: How to score free lives
Gone were the days when "Angry Birds" ruled the world. There is a new game in town and millions are hooked on it. Candy Crush Saga is the latest addictive app with a following so large it spans worldwide and includes celebrities such as Rashida Jones, Danica Patrick, and Emmy Rossum.
According to statistics published by Parade, the app which is available for both Android and Apple users, brings in a revenue of $850,000 every day. This means, that in a year, it would make more than $310 million. Such number is not a surprise since the game has an average of 132 million monthly users.
Just like every other game, there are some loopholes within the app. Taking advantage of these will surely benefit the user when aiming for a higher score. Based on the rules, a user can only get five lives at a given time. In order to keep playing, one needs to wait for 30 minutes, ask Facebook friends to send them more, or spend money by buying additional lives.
A trick from Candy Crush Cheats, however, can give a gamer more lives for free just by following some simple steps. For Apple users, quit or minimize the game and head to the settings of the mobile or tablet device. Go to "General" and scroll down to "Date & Time." If the "Set Automatically" setting is switched on, turn it off. Then, tap the time to set the clock forward to two hours. Doing this will give the player four more lives.
Meanwhile, for Android users, a player can get free lives by opening the settings of the device used. Scroll down to "Date & time" and if applicable, tap the check mark beside the "Automatic date & time" setting. Next, tap "Set time" and set your clock ahead for two hours.
Facebook users can also have more lives for free. When a user has only one life left, he should open the game up in a new tab while keeping the first one open. At this point, the game must be running on two tabs. When the player loses the last life in the first tab, he will still have one more left in the second tab.
There are many more Candy Crush Saga tricks and cheats on the internet to help a player get high scores. However, attaining exceptional scores is also possible with a good strategy. For instance, Candy Crush Cheats suggests to always take a look at the entire board and plan out your moves before you start tapping away.
