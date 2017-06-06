Cancel Trump's proposed state visit to UK, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan

x

Reuters

The London Mayor, Sadiq Khan has called on the British government to cancel a planned state visit by Donald Trump after being attacked by the US president in several widely condemned tweets.

On Sunday, following the London Bridge attack, Trump tweeted: 'At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!''

Trump had taken Khan's words out of context. In fact the London Mayor had said: 'Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There's no reason to be alarmed.'

Khan's office then sought to correct the President, leading Trump to accuse the Mayor of making a 'pathetic excuse'.

Appearing on Channel 4 News last night, Khan said that Trump was wrong about 'many things' and that his state visit, initially proposed by the Prime Minister, Theresa May, should not go ahead.

'I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,' Khan said.

'When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.'