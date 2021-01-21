Calls for Cadbury boycott over gay kiss Creme Egg advert

American conservatives have vowed to boycott Cadbury over a TV advert showing two men sharing a Creme Egg with their mouths.

Creme Eggs go on sale in the UK in the run-up to Easter. The ad launched in the country earlier this month and shows a real-life gay couple biting the egg from opposite sides.

It has not yet aired in the US but campaign group One Million Moms is calling on supporters to sign a pledge telling Cadbury that they will not buy their products if they run the ad in the States.

"Cadbury makes a huge push to sell its Crème Eggs in America during the Easter season each year," it said.

"A portion of each sale goes to help finance Cadbury's social agenda that has nothing to do with chocolates and candies.

"If U.S. sales are strong, Cadbury just might bring this ad to American televisions for your children to see. Taking a stand now will send a strong signal that their eggs are cracked up.

"Let Cadbury know that if they are going to offend you, they won't be doing it with your money."

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes said he would be "searching elsewhere" for Easter treats this year.

In a column, he said American consumers "might not like how the company celebrates the risen Savior."

He said: "It's like Disney's 'Lady and the Tramp' scene where the two dogs share spaghetti. Except, it's two grown men spinning around in a circle and sharing a creme-filled chocolate egg in a sexualized way."