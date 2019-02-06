Calls for female-only spaces to be given 'greater protection' after attack on girl in supermarket toilet

(Photo: Pexels/Tim Mossholder)

A feminist campaign group is calling for the protection of female-only spaces after a 10-year-old girl was attacked in a supermarket toilet by a trans woman.

Katie Dolatowski, 18, was given a community sentence and tagging order banning her from contact with children after admitting sexual assault at Kirkcaldy sheriff court in Scotland last week.

Despite the conviction, Dolatowski was released from Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

The court heard that Dolatowski forced the terrified youngster into a cubicle in the toilets of Morrisons, Kirkcaldy, and told her to remove her trousers. However, the girl fought back and managed to escape to the safety of her family waiting outside.

In a separate incident, Dolatowski had tried to film a girl as she used the toilets at an Asda supermarket in Dunfermline by holding her phone over the cubicle partition.

Speaking to The Courier, the girl's mother, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, said she 'felt very, very let down' by the sentence.

'I don't have any confidence whatsoever that he will not go out and do something equally as bad or worse,' she said, adding that Dolatowski was 'a paedophile' who 'went [to the toilets] specifically to attack a child'.

The feminist campaign group Women and Girls in Scotland has said that the case reinforces the need for the protection of single-sex spaces for girls.

'It is extremely concerning that in this climate many female-only spaces can be accessed by males if they simply state that they are transgender,' a spokeswoman for the group told The Times.

'This horrific sexual assault of a child is a reminder that sexual predators will take advantage of any access they can get and we should be doing all we can to minimise the risk of such assaults.'

The Scottish Government is currently considering whether to amend the 2004 Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their gender.

At present, trans people need to acquire a Gender Recognition Certificate to legally change genders. In order to receive the certificate, they need to provide medical evidence and proof that they have been living in their acquired gender for at least two years.

The proposed reforms aim to streamline the process, allowing people to self-declare their gender. While transgender activists support a simplified avenue to changing genders on the grounds that the current set-up is too burdensome, opponents fear that the rights and safety of women and girls will be compromised.

Safety was the most common concern raised among the 15,000 respondents to the Scottish Government's consultation into the proposed changes.

Respondents said they feared gender self-identification would be open to 'abuse, exploitation and false declarations' and put women at risk in toilets, changing rooms, hospital wards and shelters

'Where respondents explained their concerns, it was often to suggest that the proposal would allow 'any man', 'predatory men' or 'biological men' to gain access to women's spaces where they could pose a potential threat to women's safety,' a Scottish Government report said.

Academics and feminist academics have also challenged the proposals, saying that the Scottish Government has not given due consideration to the rights of women and girls.

Susan Smith, of For Women Scotland, said: 'We are concerned that the Scottish government is sleepwalking towards a significant erosion of women's rights, both in terms of proposals to reform the GRA to allow self-identification and the failure to prevent other organisations running ahead of the law and adopting policies which are in breach of the Equality Act.

Women and Girls in Scotland has been vocal in its defence of single-sex spaces, recently criticising the Scottish Government's transgender guidelines to schools.

The guidance, 'Supporting Transgender Young People: Guidance for Schools in Scotland', recommends that schools let transgender students use the bathroom and changing facilities of the gender they identify as, and be permitted to stay in overnight accommodation with the opposite sex without parents being informed.

Objecting parents or students are to 'be reminded of the school's ethos of inclusion, equality and respect', the guidance states.

The campaign group said the guidance effectively expects girls 'to forgo their rights and their boundaries'.

'The use of the word "respect" is particularly concerning, as it implies that the healthy boundaries girls may have around who sees them undressed could be considered "disrespectful",' it said.

'The framing of the right of girls to privacy, dignity and to boundaries around their own bodies as a set of fundamentally unreasonable requirements that are in conflict with inclusion, equality and respect is particularly concerning,' it added.