Entertainment
Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
Franklin Graham condemns 'pornographic' Teen Vogue guide to anal sex: 'Sodomy is a sin against God.'
Lean in to your shadow side: ten new Christian phrases you need to know
Plea for Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with Swedish Holocaust denier
Church of England criticised over its response to clergy abuse claims
Answer the online trolls with some ancient wisdom from the Bible
Eritrean Patriarch detained for 10 years has attended church – but it's a fig leaf for continued ...
Murdered Indian pastor received death threats, son reveals
Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
Palestinians call for 'day of rage' in Jerusalem, clash with Israel over mosque security

'Call of Duty:WWII' zombie mode cast announced ahead of launch

Leovic Arceta

"Call of Duty: WWII" promotional photo."Call of Duty" website

Video game developer Sledgehammer Games has announced the cast for the upcoming "Call of Duty: WWII" zombie mode storyline prior to the mode's launch event. The voice actors include a roster of talented film and television actors.

David Tennant will play the character of Drostan Hynd. While mostly known for his work as The Doctor in the BBC series "Doctor Who," Tenant is a veteran in voice acting, having previously worked in various films, television shows, and advertisements. He has also worked in video games like "Kinect Sports Rivals" and "Just Cause 3." Tenant will also be the voice of Scrooge McDuck in the upcoming reboot of Disney's "DuckTales."

Elodie Yung, who plays Elektra in the popular Netflix series "Daredevil," will portray the character of Olivia Durant. This will be Yung's first time to work as a voice actor. She also had roles in "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" and "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."

The next cast member announced was Katheryn Winnick, who will play as the intrepid Marie Fischer. Winnick is hailed for her performance as Lagertha in The History Channel's "Vikings" series. This will also mark her first foray into voice acting.

Playing the character of Doktor Peter Straub, who is speculated to be the villain in the story, is veteran actor Udo Kier. Kier has appeared in more than 200 films, including "Blade" and "Armageddon." He has also worked as voice actor for video games "Red Alert 2" and its expansion "Yuri's Revenge."

Advertisement

Rounding up the cast is actor Ving Rhames, who plays Jefferson Potts. Rhames' vast acting portfolio include roles in "Pulp Fiction" and the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. He has previously worked as a voice actor for video game "Driver 3."

The news came ahead of the zombie mode's world reveal event at the San Diego Comic Convention. The game's Twitter account started revealing the cast members one by one from Saturday through Wednesday, announcing one cast member each day.

"Call of Duty: WWII" is slated for a worldwide release on Nov. 3.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY