'Call of Duty:WWII' zombie mode cast announced ahead of launch
Video game developer Sledgehammer Games has announced the cast for the upcoming "Call of Duty: WWII" zombie mode storyline prior to the mode's launch event. The voice actors include a roster of talented film and television actors.
David Tennant will play the character of Drostan Hynd. While mostly known for his work as The Doctor in the BBC series "Doctor Who," Tenant is a veteran in voice acting, having previously worked in various films, television shows, and advertisements. He has also worked in video games like "Kinect Sports Rivals" and "Just Cause 3." Tenant will also be the voice of Scrooge McDuck in the upcoming reboot of Disney's "DuckTales."
Elodie Yung, who plays Elektra in the popular Netflix series "Daredevil," will portray the character of Olivia Durant. This will be Yung's first time to work as a voice actor. She also had roles in "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" and "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."
The next cast member announced was Katheryn Winnick, who will play as the intrepid Marie Fischer. Winnick is hailed for her performance as Lagertha in The History Channel's "Vikings" series. This will also mark her first foray into voice acting.
Playing the character of Doktor Peter Straub, who is speculated to be the villain in the story, is veteran actor Udo Kier. Kier has appeared in more than 200 films, including "Blade" and "Armageddon." He has also worked as voice actor for video games "Red Alert 2" and its expansion "Yuri's Revenge."
Rounding up the cast is actor Ving Rhames, who plays Jefferson Potts. Rhames' vast acting portfolio include roles in "Pulp Fiction" and the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. He has previously worked as a voice actor for video game "Driver 3."
The news came ahead of the zombie mode's world reveal event at the San Diego Comic Convention. The game's Twitter account started revealing the cast members one by one from Saturday through Wednesday, announcing one cast member each day.
"Call of Duty: WWII" is slated for a worldwide release on Nov. 3.
