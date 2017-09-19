'Call of Duty: WWII' update: Zombie mode features different types of zombies

Sledgehammer Games delivers an original and terrifying new co-op survival experience in "Call of Duty®: WWII Nazi Zombies." YouTube/CallOfDuty

Ever since the release of the official trailer for "Call of Duty: WWII," avid fans could not wait for November to come around so that they could finally get their hands on the game. The "Call of Duty" (COD) franchise taking on a zombie spin has been most welcomed by fans, and in the upcoming installment of the gaming franchise, players will be able to experience more.

Recently, PlayStation Blog had an interview with Jon Horsley, the senior director of game developer Sledgehammer Games. In the interview, tons of questions about the "Call of Duty: WWII" were answered, as well as what players should expect in the upcoming release of the game based on the exciting new trailer.

Apparently, players should expect to encounter different types of zombies, as Sledgehammer made the zombies in a way that they retain some of their instilled discipline based on the types of soldiers they once were before they got turned. Some zombie types include running zombies and flaming zombies, among others.

In the game, the players will get to see and fight the zombies in a small town in Germany during the World War 2. In Horsley's own words, "Zombies will take place in a quiet Bavarian village in Germany in the later years of WWII."

"Players will be transported to a horrifying corner of the town, where bloody sewers, evil laboratories, and ancient tombs will reveal their dark secrets. It's an immersive thrill ride, and developing the canvas and the environment the player is immersed in was a fun challenge for our team," continued Horsley.

Horsley also revealed that the aim for "COD's" new installment is to attract experienced and newbie players alike. For newbies, there would be a guide on how to get a grip on the game, and for the experienced players, they must tread beneath the usual layers of gameplay that may or not be the key to surviving the game. "There will be many secrets and rewards to uncover," Horsley added.

There are still lots of new features to look forward to, according to Horsley, and it would not do good to spoil them all at once. "Call of Duty: WWII" will be officially released on Nov. 3 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and the PC.