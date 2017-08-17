Entertainment
'Call of Duty: WWII' private multiplayer beta announced alongside trailer release

Leovic Arceta

"Call of Duty: WWII" promotional photo."Call of Duty" official website

Activision and Sledgehammer Games announced that the private multiplayer beta for "Call of Duty: WWII" will begin on Aug. 25. Alongside this, a trailer was also revealed, which showcased the game's multiplayer mode.

The announcement was made by the developers through their website, saying that players who pre-order the game will get access to the private multiplayer beta which will start on Aug. 25 on PlayStation 4.

Along with the announcement, a trailer was also released, showing off the smooth graphics and exciting gameplay. It also showed the detailed rendering of the game's different locations, which included a snow-covered fortress, a war-torn city, a mountainside town and some aerial shots of bombers and fighter planes.

"While this Beta is only a small part of the feature-rich Multiplayer experience coming in November, it is a critical test of our core gameplay, our game systems, as well as a stress test of our online infrastructure at scale," the developers said.

The companies emphasized on the importance of feedback from the community in the development and improvement of the game. They said that the fans' feedback will help optimize gameplay balance, finalize the game's features, and refine the remaining development heading to the game's launch.

The multiplayer mode beta will also include a new feature called Divisions, where players will get the chance to enlist in the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division. Players are not limited to one division and can try all five.

The private beta will have at least three multiplayer maps, a war mode called "Operation Breakout," and different modes including the popular team deathmatch, domination and hardpoint modes. Players who play the beta will also be able to begin to unlock weapons and equipment through the player progression system. 

Not included in the multiplayer beta are features like the Headquarters, Supply Drops, and Esports ranked gaming.

"Call Of Duty: WWII" will be released on Nov. 3 for PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

