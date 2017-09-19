'Call of Duty: WWII' PC system requirements revealed, beta release date detailed

Activision takes on World War II again in the newest "Call of Duty" game. Steam website

The wait is nearly over for WWII buffs and first-person shooter (FPS) gamers, as Activision announces "Call of Duty: WWII's" open beta for the PC, along with its system requirements.

The open beta for "Call of Duty: WWII" will be free to try for PC players starting Sept. 29. Developer Sledgehammer Games and publisher Activision hope that the upcoming open beta for PC will stress-test the game's servers and locate any development oversights before the full release.

Players who participate in the open beta will then be able to report back to the developers about whichever bugs, glitches, or lag and latency issues they experience. This can ensure that the launch of the game's final version will be as spotless as possible.

As such, system requirements for the open beta of the game have been released so that PC owners will be able to gauge if their machines can handle the it.

The minimum system requirements for the game entails at least a 64-bit Windows 7 operating system, and an Intel Core i3-3220 for the processor running at 3.3 gigahertz (Ghz) for Intel owners, while AMD owners will need an FX-4300 running at 3.8ghz. As for the random access memory (RAM), a minimum of 8 gigabytes (GB) is required, while the open beta will consume 25gb of hard drive space.

As for the most important component of a gaming PC, the graphics processing unit (GPU), an Nvidia GTX 660 is necessary for Nvidia owners to run the open beta, while AMD Radeon owners will need the Radeon HD 7850. Both components will need at least 2gb of video memory for the game.

Sadly, for those expecting the open beta to push the limits of their hardware, no recommended system requirements have been revealed yet.

The beta will allow players to experience a small part of "Call of Duty: WWII's" multiplayer mode. This, according to Ubergizmo, might be one of the main reasons, or even the only reason, that people play games like "Call of Duty."

The PC open beta for "Call of Duty: WWII" will be available from Sept. 29 up to Oct. 2 on Steam.