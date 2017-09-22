'Call of Duty: WWII' news: New story trailer unveils main characters

Red and company prepare to storm the beaches of Normandy in the upcoming "Call of Duty: WWII." YouTube/PlayStation

World War II has never looked more digitally intense, as "Call of Duty: WWII" gets a new story trailer that shows off its four main characters.

As confirmed by GameSpot, the four main characters of the upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) will be Red Daniels, Turner, Zussman, and Pierson. All four characters have their own unique trailers that introduce them to the players and preview their backgrounds. Red Daniels comes from a rural town in the United States; his best friend Zussman is always around to watch his back. Pierson is a stickler for rules and is a rigid soldier, and finally, Turner will be their commanding officer.

All four of them will be available in the campaign or story mode of "Call of Duty: WWII," but the only playable character would be Red Daniels. As seen on the trailer for Pierson, the other three will only keep him company on their tour during the second World War. The trailer also showed players what to expect in the story, including the dynamics and drama between the four main characters of the game.

The game will follow the exploits of a platoon designated to invade Nazi-occupied France starting from the D-Day Operation in Normandy.

Apart from the campaign mode of the game, one of its most in-demand features is the popular "Call of Duty" multiplayer, which has popularized the FPS ever since its formula was revamped in the first "Modern Warfare." The multiplayer will also be including the famous "Zombies" mode, where a team of four players gets holed up in a building where they must fight off hordes of increasingly difficult Zombies or, in the case of the upcoming game, Nazi Zombies.

Jon Horsley, director of the Zombies mode for "Call of Duty: WWII," has expressed that the mode will be grounded in a horrifying setting reminiscent of the critically acclaimed horror game "Dead Space." Horsley and his team alleged that they are trying to make it the most terrifying Zombies experience to date in any "Call of Duty" game.

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Nov. 3.