'Call of Duty: WWII' news: Limited edition bundle for PS4 announced

Traditional Army Camo Skin for the PlayStation 4. PlayStation.com

With one of the most anticipated first-person shooter game scheduled to be out in stores on Nov. 3, Sony will release a PlayStation 4 (PS4) limited edition bundle custom-designed to go with "Call of Duty: WWII."

PlayStation Marketing Vice President Mary Yee stated in a blog post on the PlayStation website that the special bundle will have the 1 TB gaming console and the wireless Dualshock 4 controller a traditional army camo theme. A physical copy of the standard edition of the game on Blu-ray disc is also included.

Buying this new PS4 version will give users of this console access to downloadable content (DLC) Map Packs one month earlier than the release on Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Like in other installments of the game, "Call of Duty: WWII" features contents that are time exclusive, giving PS4 users a big bonus with this early access DLC. Other additional digital content includes the Divisions Pack, Nazi Zombies Pack and a Weapon Unlock Token.

The Limited Edition "Call of Duty: WWII" PS4 Bundle will be available in the United States for $299.99 and in Canada for $379.99. Pre-orders can be placed online on the PlayStation website. The international pricing for this army-skinned PS4 will be announced by Sony later this month. PS4 users from Europe will also be able to avail this limited edition offer with the same in-game freebies.

To go further with the camo theme, the PlayStation Logo is strategically and stealthily placed and users of the console will be treated to the camo patterns resembling the silhouette of the Dualshock 4 controllers.

The gameplay will let players follow the campaigns of the 1st Infantry Division deployed to carry out combat missions in the Western Front. Double jumping and wall running has been removed from the movement system as the latest title claims to be going back to its historic roots. Health regeneration has been removed in the campaign because the squad's medic will be providing the health packs.

"Call of Duty: WWII" is number 14 in the game series. It was alluded to in "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" back in 2014.