'Call of Duty: WWII' news: Campaign trailer released; more details about 'Zombie mode'

The promotional poster for the upcoming title from Sledgehammer Games and Activision, "Call of Duty: WWII." Facebook/callofduty

The war inspired game by Sledgehammer Games "Call of Duty: WWII" has already launched a trailer detailing the focal story of the game. This the series shooter's strong marketing points that helped them gain a loyal following and the upcoming game looks promising in this regard. Additionally, they have launched more details regarding the zombie mode included in the game.

Polygon reported that the story will mainly focus on Private Ronal "Red" Daniels, who is a fresh recruit in the First Infantry Division. His first battle experience was on the beaches of Normandy, popularly called D-Day. This was the largest and most iconic amphibious attacks in history, and was famously depicted in the movie "Saving Private Ryan" and in other war-based video game shooters.

Private Daniels eventually will make his way through the other World War II battles which are mainly set in Europe, like the Battle of the Bulge, and in Hürtgen Forest. Private Daniels will be facing not only a conflict on the field but within himself. He will face difficult decisions in his time with the army.

As far as the gameplay goes, the developers promised that they will go back to their roots as a multiplayer shooter, while not compromising the quality of the story within the game's campaign mode.

There is no real look provided in the YouTube trailer, but it did show a very high-quality detail in each of the individual character's faces, the winter terrain, and the vehicles. The game has also captured the gloomy atmosphere of Europe in winter, with a dark and ominous setting that is reminiscent of the HBO series "Band of Brothers" that also takes place in the same time period.

Furthermore, Sledgehammer Games has also released more details about the Zombie game mode. In an interview with PlayStation Blog, the zombie mode will still only be limited to four players but the developers have stated that "our goal was to make this the most terrifying Zombies experience we've ever created."

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be released on Nov. 3, 2017.